Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Director Avadis Tevanian Sells 1,814 Shares of Stock

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Director Avadis Tevanian sold 1,814 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $163,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:DLB opened at $91.88 on Friday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.68 and a 1 year high of $97.78. The company has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 40.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.94 and its 200 day moving average is $79.29.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.62. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 19.91%. The company had revenue of $389.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Dolby Laboratories’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is 38.26%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Dolby Laboratories from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.25.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,095,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 11,645 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,893 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $719,000. 58.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

