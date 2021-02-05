Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,252,400 shares, a decline of 15.5% from the December 31st total of 1,482,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 67.7 days.

DLMAF opened at $39.64 on Friday. Dollarama has a 1 year low of $24.23 and a 1 year high of $42.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.99.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DLMAF shares. TD Securities boosted their target price on Dollarama from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Dollarama from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Dollarama from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Dollarama from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Dollarama from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.71.

About Dollarama

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of February 2, 2020, it operated 1,291 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

