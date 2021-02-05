Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Mechanics Bank Trust Department

Mechanics Bank Trust Department reduced its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 581 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wsfs Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 189,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 10,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 93,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,028,000 after acquiring an additional 3,901 shares during the period. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 33,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on D. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.39.

In related news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $3,793,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 901,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,369,795.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,604,103. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.12. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.79 and a 12 month high of $90.89. The company has a market capitalization of $59.84 billion, a PE ratio of -3,634.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.43%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

Recommended Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.