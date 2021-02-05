Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target Increased to $415.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $406.00 to $415.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $440.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Stephens cut Domino’s Pizza from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $440.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $458.00 to $455.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $449.00 to $446.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Domino’s Pizza currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $424.96.

Shares of DPZ stock traded up $6.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $379.30. The stock had a trading volume of 7,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,689. Domino’s Pizza has a 12-month low of $273.59 and a 12-month high of $435.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $384.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $393.00.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 4,690 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.53, for a total value of $1,892,555.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,862.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter valued at $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 111 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

