DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DouYu International Holdings Limited provides a game-centric live streaming platform primarily in China. The company operates its platform on both PC and mobile apps. DouYu International Holdings Limited is headquartered in Wuhan, China. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. China Renaissance Securities downgraded DouYu International from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $16.06 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Benchmark downgraded DouYu International from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $16.06 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DouYu International from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.57.

Shares of NASDAQ DOYU opened at $14.02 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.94 and a beta of 1.05. DouYu International has a 1 year low of $6.11 and a 1 year high of $17.85.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. DouYu International had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 8.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts predict that DouYu International will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DouYu International during the third quarter worth $92,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DouYu International during the third quarter worth $204,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of DouYu International during the third quarter worth $210,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hershey Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of DouYu International during the fourth quarter worth $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

DouYu International Holdings Limited operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

