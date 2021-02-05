Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Sold by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. lessened its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Dover by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Dover by 75.3% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 189,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,533,000 after purchasing an additional 81,392 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Dover by 97.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 218,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,626,000 after purchasing an additional 107,435 shares during the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Dover during the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dover during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DOV opened at $119.83 on Friday. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $62.95 and a twelve month high of $130.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $124.36 and a 200-day moving average of $116.18. The firm has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.17. Dover had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 26.73%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 33,668 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.56, for a total value of $4,160,018.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,359,393.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 23,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $2,915,010.00. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DOV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Dover from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.45.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle services, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

