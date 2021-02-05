DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 977 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $6,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 72.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 1,033.3% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the third quarter worth about $46,000. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other DTE Energy news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.51, for a total transaction of $93,184.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,020. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.97, for a total value of $52,388.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,753. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,992 shares of company stock valued at $647,696. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.53.

NYSE DTE opened at $119.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.48. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $71.21 and a 52-week high of $135.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $23.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.085 per share. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.89%.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

