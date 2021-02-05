DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Short Interest Update

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, an increase of 13.9% from the December 31st total of 1,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on DTE Energy from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Evercore ISI raised DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Argus upgraded DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on DTE Energy from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. DTE Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.53.

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $119.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $135.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.48. The firm has a market cap of $23.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.085 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 68.89%.

In other news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.51, for a total transaction of $93,184.14. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,020. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.97, for a total value of $52,388.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $641,753. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,992 shares of company stock valued at $647,696. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DTE. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 78.2% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 72.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in DTE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Price Wealth LLC raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 1,033.3% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in DTE Energy during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

