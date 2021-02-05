DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Stake Reduced by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DTE. FMR LLC raised its position in DTE Energy by 386.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 761,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,848,000 after acquiring an additional 604,909 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 99.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 705,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,211,000 after buying an additional 352,858 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co acquired a new stake in DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,441,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 451,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,652,000 after buying an additional 204,633 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,385,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $272,933,000 after buying an additional 75,059 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Shares of DTE opened at $119.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $120.55 and its 200-day moving average is $120.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $135.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.085 per share. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 68.89%.

In other DTE Energy news, CAO Mark C. Rolling sold 1,939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.48, for a total transaction of $251,061.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,424,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.97, for a total transaction of $52,388.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at $641,753. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,992 shares of company stock worth $647,696 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on DTE. KeyCorp cut their price objective on DTE Energy from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on DTE Energy from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded DTE Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on DTE Energy from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.53.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Read More: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.