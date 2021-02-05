Dundee Securities Trims Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) Target Price to $14.00

Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) had its target price trimmed by Dundee Securities from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

DPMLF stock opened at $6.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59. Dundee Precious Metals has a 1 year low of $2.37 and a 1 year high of $8.32.

Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $158.00 million for the quarter. Dundee Precious Metals had a return on equity of 24.70% and a net margin of 8.74%.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation, which produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

