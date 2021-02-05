Dupont Capital Management Corp Acquires New Position in CONX Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXU)

Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in CONX Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXU) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,000.

Separately, Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in CONX in the fourth quarter valued at about $421,000.

Shares of CONX stock opened at $11.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.65. CONX Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.91 and a 12-month high of $11.52.

CONX Corp. is a blank check company. CONX Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, including the wireless communications industry.

