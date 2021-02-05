Dupont Capital Management Corp Buys New Position in Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 781,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,905,000 after purchasing an additional 38,219 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 156,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,512,000 after purchasing an additional 53,684 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 145,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,112,000 after purchasing an additional 14,979 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $510,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Axonics Modulation Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AXNX shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Truist increased their price target on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Guggenheim started coverage on Axonics Modulation Technologies in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axonics Modulation Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.80.

In other Axonics Modulation Technologies news, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 13,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $700,700.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,439,122.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alfred J. Ford, Jr. sold 2,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total value of $129,502.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,542.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,988 shares of company stock valued at $4,503,795 over the last ninety days. 25.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AXNX opened at $53.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.62, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.11 and a beta of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.95 and a 200 day moving average of $46.15. Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.25 and a 12 month high of $58.77.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $35.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.95 million. Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative return on equity of 28.05% and a negative net margin of 76.62%. Axonics Modulation Technologies’s revenue was up 2592.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.89) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Axonics Modulation Technologies Company Profile

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence, and non-obstructive urinary retention.

