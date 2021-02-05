Dupont Capital Management Corp Buys Shares of 100,000 NextGen Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NGACU)

Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of NextGen Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NGACU) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,000.

Shares of NGACU opened at $11.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.65. NextGen Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $11.43.

About NextGen Acquisition

NextGen Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

