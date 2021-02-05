Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $879,000 Stock Position in Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,617 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,360 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.10% of Kraton worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KRA. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kraton by 204.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after buying an additional 65,185 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kraton by 83.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Kraton by 2.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 133,647 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kraton in the second quarter worth approximately $657,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Kraton by 1.7% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,811 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KRA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Kraton from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Kraton from $29.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

NYSE:KRA opened at $33.04 on Friday. Kraton Co. has a 12 month low of $4.45 and a 12 month high of $36.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.15 and its 200-day moving average is $23.71.

Kraton Profile

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene for paving and roofing application; styrene-isoprene-styrene for personal care application; ethylene-vinyl acetate, polyolefins, and metallocene polyolefins for adhesives application; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymers, as well as isoprene rubber and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

