Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $914,000 Stock Holdings in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Helen of Troy by 34.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in Helen of Troy by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. increased its position in Helen of Troy by 3.7% in the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Helen of Troy by 55.5% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its position in Helen of Troy by 1.0% in the third quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 8,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HELE opened at $230.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92. Helen of Troy Limited has a twelve month low of $104.01 and a twelve month high of $265.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $227.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $637.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.85 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy Limited will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current year.

HELE has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Helen of Troy from $246.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Bank of America cut Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Helen of Troy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.00.

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

