Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $957,000 Stock Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 33.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,725 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Dover were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Dover by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 4,579 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dover during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Dover during the 4th quarter valued at about $419,000. Cubic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dover during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Dover by 126.0% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 643,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,230,000 after purchasing an additional 358,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 33,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.56, for a total value of $4,160,018.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,359,393.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 23,135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $2,915,010.00. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Dover from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Dover from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wolfe Research cut Dover from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Dover from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.45.

NYSE DOV opened at $119.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $62.95 and a 12 month high of $130.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $124.36 and a 200-day moving average of $116.18.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle services, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.