Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $988,000 Stock Position in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 64.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 24,640 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sensient Technologies by 72.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 218,863 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,637,000 after purchasing an additional 92,018 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sensient Technologies by 84.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Sensient Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,545,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Sensient Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $873,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Sensient Technologies by 9.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 167,938 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,697,000 after acquiring an additional 13,849 shares during the period. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sensient Technologies stock opened at $75.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 3.55. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $38.24 and a 52 week high of $78.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 47.23 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 1st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.70%.

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and fragrances in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

