Dupont Capital Management Corp Reduces Holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,926 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. 82.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PNW opened at $77.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.26. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $60.05 and a 12 month high of $105.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is a positive change from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.60%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PNW. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Pinnacle West Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.78.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities consist of approximately 6,192 pole miles of overhead lines and approximately 49 miles of underground lines; and distribution facilities comprise approximately 11,191 miles of overhead lines and approximately 22,092 miles of underground primary cable.

