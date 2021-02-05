Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 1,819 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,819 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

In other Waste Management news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.39, for a total transaction of $48,599.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $441,973.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank M. Clark sold 301 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $34,356.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,004 shares in the company, valued at $3,767,076.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,568 shares of company stock valued at $8,203,553. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WM stock opened at $113.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $47.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.58. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.34 and a 1-year high of $126.79.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. Waste Management’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 14th that permits the company to repurchase $1.35 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.07.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Article: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.