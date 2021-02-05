Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 2,539 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 39.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,979 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,539 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in ResMed were worth $846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RMD. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of ResMed by 535.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 273,941 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,962,000 after acquiring an additional 230,863 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of ResMed by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,630,909 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $281,593,000 after acquiring an additional 223,033 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of ResMed by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 8,690,493 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,489,811,000 after acquiring an additional 221,840 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of ResMed by 225.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 203,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,966,000 after acquiring an additional 141,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of ResMed by 104.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 237,417 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,989,000 after acquiring an additional 121,065 shares in the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $204.06 on Friday. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.85 and a twelve month high of $224.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $213.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.76. The company has a market capitalization of $29.69 billion, a PE ratio of 43.79, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.19. ResMed had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 22.45%. The firm had revenue of $800.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. ResMed’s payout ratio is presently 32.77%.

RMD has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America upgraded ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ResMed from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.83.

In related news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 955 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total value of $201,505.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 12,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,659,233. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.76, for a total transaction of $305,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,742,010.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,280 shares of company stock worth $3,652,367 in the last ninety days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

