DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) (ETR:DWS) Given a €42.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) (ETR:DWS) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on DWS. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Independent Research set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.30 ($45.06) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €37.41 ($44.01).

DWS opened at €36.44 ($42.86) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.92. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €16.75 ($19.70) and a 52-week high of €39.99 ($47.05). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 14.25 and a current ratio of 14.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is €34.64 and its 200-day moving average is €32.73.

About DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F)

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

