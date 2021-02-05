DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Position Trimmed by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in DXC Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 67,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after buying an additional 26,524 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in DXC Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 11,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

DXC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of DXC Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of DXC Technology in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of DXC Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.56.

Shares of NYSE:DXC opened at $26.44 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 2.46. DXC Technology has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $35.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.30. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 20.44% and a positive return on equity of 14.08%. Equities research analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DXC Technology news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 2,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.63 per share, for a total transaction of $49,821.45. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,280.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 14,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $292,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

Featured Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.