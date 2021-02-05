Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Position Trimmed by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lowered its position in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,437 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,743 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DY. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the third quarter worth about $8,047,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 100.4% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 162,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,563,000 after acquiring an additional 81,200 shares during the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the third quarter worth about $2,905,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 233.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 64,762 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after acquiring an additional 45,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the third quarter worth about $2,214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DY opened at $89.57 on Friday. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.24 and a twelve month high of $91.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.23 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.97.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $810.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.88 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dycom Industries news, COO Timothy R. Estes sold 51,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total value of $4,469,853.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,150,929. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Timothy R. Estes sold 45,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $3,522,436.95. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 306,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,761,676.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on DY. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $60.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Dycom Industries to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.63.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

