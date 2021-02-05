Dynamic Price Up 2.5% Over Last Week (DYN)

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 5th. Dynamic has a market capitalization of $12.23 million and approximately $277,272.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Dynamic has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Dynamic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.80 or 0.00002060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,859.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,666.21 or 0.04287758 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.51 or 0.00387323 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $466.59 or 0.01200691 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $188.37 or 0.00484736 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.10 or 0.00396557 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003564 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.00 or 0.00239319 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00021285 BTC.

Dynamic Coin Profile

DYN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,278,426 coins. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dynamic is duality.solutions.

Dynamic Coin Trading

Dynamic can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dynamic using one of the exchanges listed above.

