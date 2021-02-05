Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Given New $15.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) had its price objective boosted by HC Wainwright from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DVAX. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dynavax Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Dynavax Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.63.

DVAX stock opened at $9.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. Dynavax Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $12.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.48.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $13.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 million. Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 256.92% and a negative return on equity of 193.85%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chicago Capital LLC grew its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 5,782,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852,086 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 240,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 55,324 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 59,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 6,544 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 345,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after acquiring an additional 52,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 163.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 19,933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor stimulation. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older.

