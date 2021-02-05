e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) PT Lowered to $27.00

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) had its price objective trimmed by DA Davidson from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ELF. Piper Sandler lowered shares of e.l.f. Beauty from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.40.

NYSE ELF traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,416,543. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 121.69 and a beta of 2.02. e.l.f. Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $7.58 and a fifty-two week high of $26.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.49.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $88.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.79 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 8.53%. e.l.f. Beauty’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 21,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total value of $490,356.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lauren Cooks Levitan sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total transaction of $100,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 460,116 shares of company stock worth $10,884,347. Insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELF. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 99.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 3,124 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 151.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 7,655 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. and W3LL PEOPLE brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

