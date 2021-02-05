Eagle Global Advisors LLC Acquires 4,000 Shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the third quarter valued at about $113,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the third quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the third quarter worth about $138,000. 26.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC alerts:

NYSE TPVG opened at $14.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $443.31 million, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.90. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $14.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.12.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The investment management company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $23.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.67 million. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 40.65%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $1.44 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 11.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This is a boost from TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s previous dividend of $0.36. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.51%.

Separately, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.71.

About TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp is a business development company specializing investments in growth stage. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, equipment financings, revolving loans, and direct equity investments. The fund seeks to invest in e-commerce, entertainment, technology and life sciences sector.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPVG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG).

Receive News & Ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.