Eagle Global Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC lessened its stake in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,510 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC owned 0.44% of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curtis Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 85.5% in the 4th quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 42,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 19,451 shares during the last quarter. Truadvice LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 28,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 13,213 shares in the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 37,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $712,000. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 192,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,771,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter.

SHYD opened at $25.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.52. VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF has a one year low of $17.05 and a one year high of $25.87.

