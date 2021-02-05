Eagle Global Advisors LLC Has $1.99 Million Stock Holdings in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Tower Semiconductor worth $1,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Tower Semiconductor by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 2,733 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tower Semiconductor by 65.1% during the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 245,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,480,000 after acquiring an additional 96,952 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 231,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 4,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,929,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,148,000 after purchasing an additional 28,595 shares during the period. 54.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tower Semiconductor alerts:

Shares of TSEM stock opened at $31.20 on Friday. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a one year low of $12.13 and a one year high of $31.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.57 and a beta of 1.37.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The company had revenue of $310.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.50 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TSEM. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $37.50 in a report on Monday, January 18th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Tower Semiconductor from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Tower Semiconductor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Tower Semiconductor Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Tower Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.