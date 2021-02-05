Eagle Global Advisors LLC Has $529,000 Holdings in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 19,000 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Black Stone Minerals were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

BSM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Black Stone Minerals from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Black Stone Minerals from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Black Stone Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Black Stone Minerals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.33.

Shares of NYSE:BSM opened at $9.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a twelve month low of $4.04 and a twelve month high of $10.63.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $43.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.91 million. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 31.42%. Analysts anticipate that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

