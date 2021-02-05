Eagle Global Advisors LLC Invests $213,000 in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 329.7% in the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 690.0% during the third quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $202.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $196.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.74. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $109.49 and a twelve month high of $202.97.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

