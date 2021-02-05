Eagle Global Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,420 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.7% of Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $21,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 25.0% during the third quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 691.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,159 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $79,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,390.00 target price (up from $2,050.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,136.89.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,774.37, for a total transaction of $39,036.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,879.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total value of $2,440,383.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,152,099.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,929 shares of company stock worth $5,288,619 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,062.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,013.54 and a fifty-two week high of $2,116.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,793.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,653.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $15.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

