Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Given New $140.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) had its price target upped by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.14% from the company’s current price.

ETN has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America raised Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Eaton from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Eaton from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Eaton from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Eaton from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.00.

NYSE ETN opened at $120.54 on Wednesday. Eaton has a 1-year low of $56.42 and a 1-year high of $130.00. The company has a market capitalization of $48.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.45, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. Eaton’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Eaton will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 3,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total transaction of $368,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,946.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 1,500 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.58, for a total value of $179,370.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,436 shares in the company, valued at $3,041,636.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 175,663 shares of company stock worth $20,567,444. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 12,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Eaton by 3.4% in the third quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP increased its holdings in Eaton by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 5,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Eaton by 0.7% in the third quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 13,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group increased its holdings in Eaton by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 17,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

