Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Price Target Raised to $120.00

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) had its price target upped by Robert W. Baird from $119.00 to $120.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ETN. Bank of America raised shares of Eaton from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays upped their target price on Eaton from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Eaton from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $118.00.

ETN stock opened at $120.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.80. Eaton has a twelve month low of $56.42 and a twelve month high of $130.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.05 billion, a PE ratio of 35.45, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Eaton news, insider Craig Arnold sold 171,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.96, for a total value of $20,019,224.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 391,525 shares in the company, valued at $45,792,764. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total value of $368,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,843 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,946.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 175,663 shares of company stock valued at $20,567,444. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 12,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 5,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 13,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group boosted its position in Eaton by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 17,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

