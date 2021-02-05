Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Updates FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.26-4.66 for the period. Eaton also updated its FY21 guidance to $5.40-$5.80 EPS.

ETN opened at $120.54 on Friday. Eaton has a twelve month low of $56.42 and a twelve month high of $130.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $121.23 and a 200-day moving average of $109.80. The stock has a market cap of $48.05 billion, a PE ratio of 35.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on ETN. Bank of America upgraded shares of Eaton from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $118.00.

In related news, insider Craig Arnold sold 171,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.96, for a total transaction of $20,019,224.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 391,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,792,764. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.58, for a total transaction of $179,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,436 shares in the company, valued at $3,041,636.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 175,663 shares of company stock worth $20,567,444 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

Featured Story: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.