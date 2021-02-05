Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,300 shares, a growth of 16.2% from the December 31st total of 45,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 107,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIM. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $185,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 36,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Mathes Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 75,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 281,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,714,000 after acquiring an additional 35,419 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EIM stock opened at $13.44 on Friday. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $13.63.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.0496 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th.

About Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations. The fund's investment portfolio primarily includes investments in companies operating in the transportation, water and sewer, and electric utilities sectors.

