Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (ENX) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on February 26th

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of 0.044 per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund stock opened at $12.30 on Friday. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a one year low of $9.40 and a one year high of $12.70.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

