eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC cut its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,869 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in eBay by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 512 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in eBay in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eBay stock opened at $61.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.05. The company has a market cap of $42.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.02 and a fifty-two week high of $64.85.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. eBay had a net margin of 50.42% and a return on equity of 82.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

eBay announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the e-commerce company to purchase up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EBAY shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.20.

In other eBay news, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 9,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $542,184.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,991,848. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total transaction of $237,142.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,228,469.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,129 shares of company stock worth $929,773 over the last ninety days. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

