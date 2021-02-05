eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Given New $74.00 Price Target at Wedbush

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its price target raised by Wedbush from $65.00 to $74.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the e-commerce company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for eBay’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.92 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.82 EPS.

EBAY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.20.

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $61.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $42.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.05. eBay has a one year low of $26.02 and a one year high of $64.85.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. eBay had a net margin of 50.42% and a return on equity of 82.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that eBay will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total value of $237,142.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,469.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 9,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $542,184.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,991,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,129 shares of company stock valued at $929,773. Company insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its position in eBay by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 26,982 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of eBay by 191.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 26,464 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 17,374 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of eBay by 149.4% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 21,766 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 13,039 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in eBay by 38.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 158,532 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $8,260,000 after purchasing an additional 44,271 shares during the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

