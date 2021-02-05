eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Given New $80.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its price objective boosted by KeyCorp from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on EBAY. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. eBay has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.20.

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $61.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $42.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.05. eBay has a one year low of $26.02 and a one year high of $64.85.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. eBay had a net margin of 50.42% and a return on equity of 82.73%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that eBay will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the e-commerce company to purchase up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 853 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.63, for a total transaction of $45,746.39. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $793,777.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,670 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total transaction of $237,142.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,228,469.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,129 shares of company stock valued at $929,773. Company insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 280.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,718,202 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $506,319,000 after purchasing an additional 7,160,659 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in eBay by 127.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,610,509 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $240,208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579,235 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in eBay by 2,721.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,143,648 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $111,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067,663 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of eBay by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,370,257 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $219,606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,825,000. 90.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

