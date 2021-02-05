ECMOHO (NASDAQ:MOHO) Shares Gap Up to $2.45

ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ:MOHO) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.45, but opened at $3.15. ECMOHO shares last traded at $2.80, with a volume of 4,349 shares.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.26 million, a PE ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 1.20.

Get ECMOHO alerts:

ECMOHO (NASDAQ:MOHO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.14). ECMOHO had a negative return on equity of 17.98% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $71.45 million during the quarter.

About ECMOHO (NASDAQ:MOHO)

ECMOHO Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an integrated solution provider in the non-medical health and wellness market. The company offers health supplements and food, mother and child care products, personal care products, and household healthcare equipment and cleaning products. It also operates an online e-commerce platform.

Featured Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for ECMOHO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECMOHO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.