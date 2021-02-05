Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc (EWI.L) (LON:EWI) Hits New 12-Month High at $401.50

Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc (EWI.L) (LON:EWI) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 401.50 ($5.25) and last traded at GBX 400.18 ($5.23), with a volume of 1086746 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 396 ($5.17).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of £1.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 375.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 313.61.

In other news, insider Mungo Wilson purchased 34,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 369 ($4.82) per share, with a total value of £126,699.84 ($165,534.15). Also, insider Helen James purchased 5,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 380 ($4.96) per share, for a total transaction of £19,991.80 ($26,119.41).

Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc (EWI.L) Company Profile (LON:EWI)

Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

