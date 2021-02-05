Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial restated their outperform rating on shares of Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Eldorado Gold’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Eldorado Gold from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Eldorado Gold from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. CSFB set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.59.

EGO stock opened at $11.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.14. Eldorado Gold has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $14.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.49.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 448,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,937,000 after purchasing an additional 94,139 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 41,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Eldorado Gold by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,149,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $202,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

