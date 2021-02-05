Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,760 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 881.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 206 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the third quarter worth $31,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 268 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 210.0% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 310 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on EA. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Electronic Arts from $142.00 to $127.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $133.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.65.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 11,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.76, for a total value of $1,409,918.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.10, for a total value of $711,622.50. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,127 shares of company stock worth $4,470,842. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

EA opened at $138.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $142.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.80. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.69 and a fifty-two week high of $150.30. The firm has a market cap of $40.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.10. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 23.51%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Read More: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.