Elementis plc (ELM.L) (LON:ELM) Shares Gap Up to $112.80

Elementis plc (ELM.L) (LON:ELM)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $112.80, but opened at $117.80. Elementis plc (ELM.L) shares last traded at $112.50, with a volume of 454,516 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of £648.75 million and a PE ratio of -14.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.38, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 115.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 91.65.

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Personal Care, Coatings, Talc, Chromium, and Energy. The Personal Care segment produces rheological modifiers and compounded products for antiperspirants/deodorants, bath and soap, color cosmetics, and hair and skin care products.

