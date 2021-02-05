Elkem ASA (OTCMKTS:ELKEF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Nordea Equity Research

Elkem ASA (OTCMKTS:ELKEF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Nordea Equity Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. DNB Markets lowered Elkem ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Elkem ASA in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

OTCMKTS ELKEF opened at $3.27 on Wednesday. Elkem ASA has a 1-year low of $3.27 and a 1-year high of $3.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.34.

Elkem ASA Company Profile

Elkem ASA manufactures and sells metals and materials in Norway and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Silicones, Silicon Materials, Foundry Products and Carbon. Its products include silicones, ferrosilicones, foundry alloys, carbon materials, and microsilica products. The company also engages in sale of electric power, as well as supplies heat in the form of steam and hot water.

