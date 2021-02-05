Elrond ERD (ERD) Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.38 Million

Elrond ERD (CURRENCY:ERD) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 5th. Elrond ERD has a market cap of $261.61 million and approximately $2.38 million worth of Elrond ERD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Elrond ERD has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. One Elrond ERD token can currently be bought for $0.0195 or 0.00000191 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002559 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001099 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.15 or 0.00051541 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.81 or 0.00165784 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.73 or 0.00063264 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.87 or 0.00076400 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.27 or 0.00228352 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00042382 BTC.

Elrond ERD Token Profile

Elrond ERD’s genesis date was March 16th, 2019. Elrond ERD’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,441,870,873 tokens. Elrond ERD’s official Twitter account is @ElrondNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Elrond ERD’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork. The official website for Elrond ERD is elrond.com.

Elrond ERD Token Trading

Elrond ERD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond ERD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond ERD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elrond ERD using one of the exchanges listed above.

