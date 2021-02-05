Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Stock Holdings Lessened by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 63.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,623 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 169.7% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 127.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Security Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMR opened at $84.16 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $37.75 and a 52 week high of $85.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.98.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.38%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EMR shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $69.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $89.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.75.

In related news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $789,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 250,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,754,329.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

