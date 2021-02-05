Enbridge (ENB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 12th. Analysts expect Enbridge to post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 5.57%. On average, analysts expect Enbridge to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Enbridge alerts:

NYSE:ENB opened at $35.27 on Friday. Enbridge has a 12 month low of $22.57 and a 12 month high of $43.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.44 billion, a PE ratio of 49.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.6523 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.40%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 123.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities cut their target price on Enbridge from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Enbridge from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.31.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Story: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.