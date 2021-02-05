Endeavour Silver Corp. Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share (TSE:EDR)

Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) – Research analysts at B. Riley cut their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Endeavour Silver in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 2nd. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.08. B. Riley also issued estimates for Endeavour Silver’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$6.25 to C$5.75 in a report on Friday, January 29th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$7.00 to C$7.75 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Pi Financial set a C$4.80 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

EDR opened at C$6.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.21. Endeavour Silver has a 1-year low of C$1.30 and a 1-year high of C$8.63. The company has a market cap of C$977.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.45.

In other news, Senior Officer Daniel Dickson sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.20, for a total value of C$432,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$287,200.80. Also, Director Bradford Cooke sold 18,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.25, for a total transaction of C$134,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 947,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,867,794.50.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

